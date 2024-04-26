Lincoln set to become hub for Child and Adolescent EMDR training in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clinical Director of Purple House Clinic Lincoln, Alice Vine (Hucker), has become one of only three professionals in the UK qualified to offer training programmes in Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) for children and adolescents that is Europe accredited.

EMDR, a comprehensive psychotherapy developed more than 35 years ago, has risen in popularity in recent years with many celebrities including David Beckham, Lady Gaga and Prince Harry all advocating its results.

These specialist training programmes are aimed at mental health professionals eager to enhance their therapeutic skills with children and adolescents through EMDR therapeutic approaches. Alice will deliver this exclusive training programme from next month, marking a significant step forward in EMDR and mental health training in the area.

Alice Vine, Clinical Director of Purple House Clinic Lincoln.

“I’m thrilled to introduce our new EMDR training programme,” commented Alice. “Building a collaborative space for mental health professionals has been a long-term goal of mine since launching Purple House Clinic Lincoln in 2018. I’ve spent over 19 years working with EMDR as a therapeutic model, and I’m excited to be able to pass on my knowledge and experience to others in the field.”

EMDR therapy is a comprehensive psychotherapy that helps individuals process and recover from past traumatic experiences affecting their mental health and wellbeing. As demand for EMDR continues to increase, Purple House Clinic Lincoln emerges as a pivotal centre for EMDR education and expertise - marking a significant step forward for local mental health services.

Alice said: “I'm truly delighted to have the opportunity to offer EMDR Child and Adolescent training here in Lincoln. This therapy holds a very special place in my heart.

"Over the years, I've witnessed the transformative effect it can have on individuals grappling with the deepest of traumas. It’s what makes me so passionate about training more child and adolescent professionals in EMDR; I know how significant an impact it can have. The training is designed to be comprehensive, engaging and deeply rooted in real-world applications. I’m excited to see the ripple effects of this training as more mental health professionals have access to these approved trainings.”

Understanding the importance of an immersive learning environment, Purple House Clinic Lincoln limits each course to small groups of 8-10 participants. Level 1 Child & Adolescent EMDR Training, accredited by EMDR Europe, requires basic EMDR training and focuses on adapting EMDR for children and adolescents (aged 2-18) understanding trauma neurobiology, and working with family systems, over two days. Level 2 builds on this, targeting complex issues like dissociative disorders, and complex PTSD.