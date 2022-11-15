A Lincolnshire based Macmillan cancer team who went above and beyond for people living with cancer have been honoured with a national award.

The Lincolnshire Living with Cancer Programme team with awards host Gail Porter.

The Lincolnshire Living with Cancer Programme team were awarded the ‘Integration Excellence Award’ for their inspirational work to support people living with cancer in the county.

The annual awards honour the incredible work of Macmillan professionals and teams up and down the country over the past year and beyond. The team was nominated by colleagues for their dedication to supporting people living with cancer in Lincolnshire.

The Integration Excellence Award recognises teams who have improved the coordination of services and specialities and enabled integration across settings such acute, primary, social and voluntary or through digital services, to provide a seamless experience for people living with cancer.

Led by Programme Manager Kathie McPeake, the Lincolnshire Living with Cancer Programme is working to improve the experience of people living with cancer in the county through a number of initiatives.

Advertisement

The team initially engaged with more than 400 people living with cancer and the people who care for them, to uncover the biggest challenges they faced. The many results to date include an increase in the use of holistic needs assessments, more support groups, the implementation of personalised follow-up pathways, and the integration of Community Cancer Care Coordinators with neighbourhood working teams.

Kathie said: “It's the community development function of the programme that sets it apart. Supporting people in the community is just as important as supporting them in the acute setting – that’s where they live their lives going forward.”

Mandy Edwards, Macmillan Partnership Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “The Macmillan Excellence Awards are an annual opportunity to show our appreciation for Macmillan professionals, who work tirelessly day in day out to make a real difference for people with cancer in Lincolnshire.

“The awards highlight the partnership work between Macmillan and the NHS with roles usually funded thanks to the public’s generosity.

Advertisement

“This year that work has been more vital than ever, due to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

“We are incredibly proud of Kathie and the team, and all our professionals, and their continued commitment to going above and beyond in their work.”

Macmillan’s prestigious and independent awards highlight excellence across the UK and the impact of Macmillan professionals and teams who have done whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.

The awards allow Macmillan to celebrate our professionals’ unique spirit by showcasing not just what Macmillan professionals do, but how they do it.

Advertisement