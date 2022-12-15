Lincolnshire care home residents with learning disabilities star in Christmas charity single

Adults with learning disabilities, autism and complex physical and mental health needs, living at Sleaford area care homes, have recorded a festive music video and single to raise money for charity.

One of the individuals supported by Home From Home Care recording lyrics for Perfect Christmas

‘Perfect Christmas’ is written and performed by staff from Home From Home Care and the adults they support at care homes across Lincolnshire, including Ruskington and Dorrington.

Available on streaming platforms and on YouTube, all proceeds raise money for Say Hello, a charity which organises inclusive and fun activities for adults with learning disabilities in the community.

Individuals from across Home from Home Care’s 11 care homes performed for the charity single and its music video, singing and dancing alongside support workers and other colleagues.

The single is a catchy song about coming together and spreading kindness this Christmas.

Band member and communications partner at Home From Home Care, Sharna-Mae Brown said: “We recorded the Christmas single last year as a tribute to key workers during Covid, and this year we wanted to make it bigger and better by getting the individuals that we support across our 11 care homes more involved.

“We invited the individuals to come and record a part for the Christmas single and they had a fantastic time. It was so rewarding and fulfilling to see them singing along and having a bit of a boogie to the Christmas track and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Founding director of Home From Home Care, Hugo de Savary said: “It’s a great tune and every stream or download raises money for a charity doing important work to help adults with learning disabilities overcome loneliness in our communities.”

Home from Home Care’s David Taylor, who performs on the track said: This is all about celebrating individuals who have learning disabilities and other conditions so it was important to us that they were really involved with this song.”

‘Perfect Christmas’ is written by member of staff Oli Lagzdins and performed by Lincolnshire band District Motion, with staff David Taylor and Hazel Ashmore and lead vocals by Sharna-Mae Brown and Louise Wells.

