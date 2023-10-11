Lincolnshire care provider celebrates Philippines recruitment partnership

A leading specialist care provider in Lincolnshire is celebrating the first anniversary of its successful partnership with a recruitment agency in the Philippines.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home From Home Care, which runs 11 care homes in Lincolnshire for adults with learning disabilities, welcomed its first employees from the Philippines in September last year.

It now has 14 Filipino colleagues, some of whom have already been promoted to more senior roles, having travelled almost 7,000 miles to fill the posts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo de Savary, director of Home From Home Care, said he was initially cautious about recruiting from overseas, but the scheme with BMB International Recruitment has had fantastic results.

Aaron and Hugo with Home From Home Care staff from the Philippines.

Mr De Savary said: “It’s well known that the care sector in the UK is facing a worker shortage, but it was really important to us that we took a great deal of care when we started to explore the idea of recruiting from overseas. Language is important and we need to make sure people have the right skills but, crucially, they need compassion, dedication and empathy.

“We also pride ourselves on looking after our colleagues so we need to make sure everyone is well supported and treated fairly, ensuring people from overseas can settle in and integrate in our communities. All of this is what led us to BMB International Recruitment and we’ve been blown away by how well this is going with 14 brilliant colleagues joining our team in the last year.

“This summer, I had the chance to see things from the other side by visiting our colleagues’ families and meeting the BMB team in Manilla and Iloilo. It was fantastic to see the impact that the scheme is having on these communities and a real honour to meet the families of colleagues who are doing such great work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

BMB International Recruitment provides immigration services for care professionals, international students and discerning employers globally. With offices in the Philippines, UK and Canada, it provides comprehensive recruitment services with a commitment to ethical recruitment. The firm follows the NHS Employers’ Code of Practice for international recruitment of healthcare professionals and the International Recruitment Integrity System pilot project between the Philippines and Canada. It is also a member of Canada’s College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.

Celyne, one of the Filipino staff recruited to work with Home From Home Care.

BMB was founded in 1998 by Brenda Briddon who left the Philippines to work as a nurse in the NHS before starting the business to help others seeking similar opportunities. Brenda’s son, Aaron who is director of the firm puts its success down to its ethical practices and diligence in selecting suitable employers.

Director of BMB International Recruitment, Aaron Briddon, said: “My mum was one of the first Filipino nurses in the UK and it was really tough for her. She had to apply for her own visa, book her own flights, follow vague instructions on how to travel to Leicester and get to work and she found it very hard assimilating into British life, working culture, staying in touch with her family and getting used to English food. That’s what inspired us to do everything we can to provide the service that she wishes she had when she first came to the UK.

“We connect with potential recruits and their families to make sure they have all the information about the job opportunities, the locations and cultures they need to make an informed decision long before interviews take place and we match people to areas and roles that would suit them best. My mum also meets every person we work with to personally vet them and we visit and meet with every employer to make sure they’re able to meet our expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When people are recruited, we book their flights, support them with their visa applications, meet them at the airport when they arrive and drive them to their new homes. We give them a welcome pack of Filipino food and provide ongoing pastoral care to help them get established. We make sure that recruits don’t have to pay for any of the costs of relocating so they aren’t indebted when they arrive, and we expect employers to meet that cost as part of their commitment to supporting people and it’s not something that needs to be repaid.

Shekinah, another member of the team recruited from the Philippines.

“We’re very selective about what companies we work with because we take our responsibilities very seriously, and Home From Home Care were just as meticulous because what they do is so important and they expect the very best. I’m really pleased with how well each person is doing in their new job and how well they’re settling into life in Britain.”

The 14 people recruited by Home From Home Care are from all over the Philippines and each has at least a Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate subject. Four others have also been offered placements and it is hoped they will be arriving soon.

Shekinah from Negros Oriental province joined Home From Home Care as a personal support worker. She said: “What I love about working at Home From Home Care is that they give us the opportunity to engage with the individuals we support and do activities with them, and the company really cares about its team. My colleagues have helped me with mentoring and they’re very understanding, friendly and welcoming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personal Support Worker, Vinz from Laguna province said: “Home From Home Care has been very welcoming. They prepared everything for us including our house. Everything has been set up for us and if you need help, they’re always able to help with any queries.

Vinz is enjoying working at the care homes.

“We are earning well and if we want to work more, they’re happy for us to earn more which we can send to our families back home. I enjoy working here at Home From Home Care. I love it here.”

Personal Support Worker, Celyne from Cebu City said: “The training is the best. They give us full training, which I really appreciate, and the support from managers is 100 per cent. Also, my colleagues are very, very supportive.

“You get to experience things you haven't experienced before and I really like a good challenge so I find it really fun.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home From Home Care runs 11 care homes and specialist integration services for adults with learning disabilities, autism and other complex needs in Lincolnshire, nine of which are rated Outstanding and with all others rated Good. These include sites at Ruskington, Dorrington, Bardney, Fiskerton and Stallingborough.