Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and county villagers supporting efforts in Ukraine

UK charity Fire Aid and International Development (Fire Aid), and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) are coordinating donations of more than 5,000 items of fire and rescue equipment and PPE which will be sent in convoy to Ukraine.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have contributed kit including fire boots and masks as well as gas monitoring equipment which will now be on their way to the Ukraine via Poland.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councilllor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’ve all seen how the Ukrainian people have had their lives shattered and many of us have donated money or supplies to help support those fleeing war. At the same time, emergency services and volunteers in the Ukraine still remain at the centre of conflict zones, protecting people and critical infrastructure. Providing equipment to support them in the most horrendous circumstances, is something we can do to help. I hope when they see the equipment from fire services across the UK, they know we stand alongside them.”

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “A wide range of equipment has been donated from fire services – mostly kit that was due to be replaced soon or that is surplus to requirements. We know that firefighters in Ukraine are facing daily fires and other emergencies on a severe scale, and often using old or damaged kit. These donations should make a real difference to their capabilities and efforts.”

The deployment of these donations is being supported by funding from the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the FIA Foundation, as well as through a public appeal via JustGiving - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/KeepUkraineFireFightersSafe.

* Meanwhile, a Sunday brunch is being held at Heydour Parish Hall, near Sleaford, on April 3, from 10am until noon, partly in aid of the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.

The proceeds raised are being split evenly with the village’s St Michael and All Angels Church Fabric Fund.

Bacon, egg or sausage baps are on sale at £3.50 each with tea or coffee included. Jams, preserves, cakes and books are also going to be on sale.

Additional stalls can be booked at £10 each.

Contact Norman Hatcliff for more information on 07879 447427.

* Ancaster Sports and Social Club and the Railway Inn are also raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee, for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

A raffle starts on March 12 in the Railway Inn, which will be drawn on Saturday March 19. If anyone can donate a raffle prize, get in touch with the pub.

The bar will also be taking donations.