Firefighters had to prize the dog free from the gate.

The crew from Sleaford was called out to an address in Field Road, Billinghay at 1.50pm in the afternoon to a report of a dog stuck in a metal gate.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the team needed to use hydraulic cutting equipment to free the dog from the metalwork.