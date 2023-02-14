Lincolnshire firefighters continue to search for Turkish earthquake survivors

The team of four Lincolnshire firefighters who have been out in Turkey for the last week since the devastating earthquake hit the region have so far made eight successful rescues of survivors.

Colin back in action searching the rubble in Turkey on Saturday after his injury. (Photo: Lincs Fire and Rescue)

UK ISAR sent an emergency response team last Tuesday to assist rescue efforts following the devastating effects of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria which took place on Monday February 6.

The four Lincolnshire firefighters with search dog Colin are part of a heavy team of 77 UK ISAR team members with rescue equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to their latest update from southern Turkey, they have continued to work in and around Hatay but unfortunately no further rescues from the UK team.

Colin the dog was declared fit to work on Saturday after picking up a cut to his rear paw after his first day in operation but this has been stitched up and rested.

He has been busy with handler Neil Woodmansey from Sleaford and Sleaford crew manager Colin Calam, as well as crew manager Mark Dungworth from Lincoln and group manager Ashley Hildred from headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley has been working with responders from China, Italy and Oman co-ordinating international teams to go to possible victims from reports that come in.

Colin and Neil were among the team who successfully carried out two live rescues of a man and woman at the weekend, working for 18 hours.

From left - Lincolnshire rescue team members Neil Woodmansey, Mark Dungworth and Colin Calam. Photo: Lincs Fire and Rescue

Hopes are fading now to find more survivors, a week on since the quakes of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude hit, causing city blocks to collapse, killing over 35,000 people and leaving thousands more without homes in sub-zero temperatures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin the search dog back in action on Saturday. Photo: (Lincs Fire and Rescue)

Colin searching a partially collapsed building. Photo: Lincs Fire and Rescue

Ashley HIldred (fourth from left) with international rescue workers. Photo: Lincs Fire and Rescue