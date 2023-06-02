Lincolnshire fish and chip shop in line up for national business award

A family run fish and chip shop in Heckington has been nominated by customers, to be in the running for the title of best in Lincolnshire and possibly the whole of England.

Owner, Raj Pahal and his wife Ruby, were pleasantly surprised after receiving notification that they had been nominated in the best fish and chip shop in Lincolnshire category at this year’s England Business Awards.

Having bought the shop back in 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic and having to abide by government guidelines, it’s fair to say the owners have had their hands full, but all that work seems to have been worth it.

Raj said: ““We are absolutely delighted to have been nominated. It has been very tricky over the past few years with forever changing guidelines and lockdowns and trying our best to keep our customers safe whilst of course serving the best possible food we can.

"From day one of taking over the business we have always said we will never compromise on quality, that goes for the quality of our food, the quality of the service we provide and the quality of keeping our premises clean and tidy and it seems as though that has all been recognised by our loyal and amazing customers.”

Raj added: “We always source the very best ingredients to ensure we can provide the very best meals we can every time, using fresh fish and locally sourced potatoes, to making our very own garlic mayonnaise and even grating cheese by hand to use on our burgers and cheesy chips!”Ever since the pandemic and social distancing guidelines customers would often prefer to wait in their vehicles for their orders outside the shop. That is a level of service they have continued, rain or shine, the staff bring orders direct to customers’ cars, if they wish.Raj paid tribute to their enthusiastic staff, always prepared to go that extra mile for customers.He said to be crowned best fish and chip shop in Lincolnshire would be “absolutely amazing” meaning they would go on to compete for the title of best in England.

You can vote for them at www.nominees.info/vote or text ‘RUBYS PLAICE HECKINGTON’ to 07520634133 (standard network rate).

