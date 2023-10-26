Lincolnshire groups can apply to £5 million fuel poverty support fund

Lincolnshire charities and community organisations are being urged to apply for a share of a £5 million support fund to tackle fuel poverty this winter.

The fund has been more than doubled by National Grid Electricity Distribution to deliver more support to local communities.

National Grid is now calling on charities, councils and community groups of all sizes to apply for fuel poverty support grants of up to £10,000. Grants will support grassroots organisations which are tackling fuel poverty in their communities by helping people to save energy, keep their homes warm and access warm community spaces this winter.

National Grid’s Community Matters Fund has already supported more than 900 grassroots organisations since it was launched in 2021 as an urgent response to the cost of living crisis.

Local groups can apply now for grants of up to £10,000 to fight fuel poverty.

Chris Hayton, Director of Corporate Affairs at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Unfortunately, many families will be struggling to keep their homes warm this winter, which is why I’m pleased we have been able to increase the amount of support available.

“Our fund is open to all grassroots organisations that are working to support the most vulnerable in our communities. It will help them provide a lifeline by supporting projects that will help households stay warm this winter by offering support and energy efficiency advice, contributing to the overall wellbeing and resilience of the communities and homes we serve.

“Charities and community groups will also have access to a wealth of invaluable resources, including free energy efficiency advice materials, tailor-made for the communities they work with.”

Support will be given to projects committed to:

● Helping people get energy tariff advice or support accessing funding schemes, including, but not limited to, winter fuel discounts and Social Fund schemes

● Providing energy efficiency or heating solutions to people living in fuel poverty

● Operating a ‘Warm Bank’ in a community building

● Improving energy efficiency in a community building used as a warm space

● Providing warm packs to vulnerable households e.g. radiator bleed keys, heavy curtains, blankets, radiator foil etc.

● Other innovative approaches to combating fuel poverty

Registered charities, community groups and local authorities are all eligible to apply, using the application form available at www.nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund