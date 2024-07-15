Lincolnshire healthcare colleagues recognised on the national stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three amazing teams and individuals who work across Lincolnshire’s NHS have been shortlisted in the up-coming Nursing Times awards for this year.The three shortlisted entries from Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals Group (LCHG) are being recognised for their dedication to improving patient care and experience.

The Cardiology Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) team working across Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) have been shortlisted for the Nursing Times Team of the Year Award, recognising continued improvements in patient experience and quality of care over the last five years.

Senior Consultant Nurse in Cardiology/Trust Professional Lead ACP Professor Alun Roebuck said: “I am so proud of the team and everything that they have achieved over the last five years. Being shortlisted for this highly prestigious award is a fantastic recognition of their efforts to improve care and experience for our patients.

“This nomination recognises amazing work reducing admissions to hospital for heart failure patients, improving patient experience, reducing patient complaints and developing new service such as post-heart attack diabetic clinics.”

Cardiology ACPs

In addition, the Surgical ACP Team who lead the Surgical Admission Unit (SAU), Same Day Emergency Care Service at Lincoln County Hospital have been shortlisted for the Nursing Times Critical and Emergency Care Nursing Award, recognising their work on reducing the flow of emergency surgical patients to the Emergency Department.

Consultant Nurse in General Surgery, Laura Perrin-Brown, said: “We developed a new approach, with the surgical assessment unit taking referrals directly from emergency departments, urgent treatment centres (UTCs), GPs and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) for eligible patients.

“By taking direct referrals, we are able to avoid admission to our Emergency Departments, and for those that do present there, we are able to take them back out directly. The patients are assessed, diagnosed and either admitted or managed as outpatients.

“In the past six months, the unit has seen approximately 2,000 patients of which 80% were managed without the need for admission. We are very proud of the difference that we are able to make for our patients.”

Lovelyn Nokoroezi

The Group is also celebrating as ULHT’s new Head of Clinical Education, Lovelyn Ndubuisi-Okoroezi, has also been shortlisted in the Ann Shuttleworth Rising Star Award, for work she has done with her previous employer East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.

She was nominated for her work inspiring and supporting others, her dedication to advocating for patients and supporting colleagues and also the passion that she shows for nurse education and leadership in spite of having only received her NMC registration less than three years ago in the UK.

Lovelyn said: “I want to use this nomination to encourage everyone to support our newly qualified workforce to go on and flourish and shine, because even people who have not worked in the NHS for long can go on to do really big things.

“We need to make sure that we do not underestimate their skills or prevent people from progressing.”

The awards ceremony will take place in London in October, where the awards will be handed out.

Details of the Nursing Times awards and shortlist can be found on their website.