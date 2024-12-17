Lincolnshire housebuilder swaps Secret Santa for good cause

Lincolnshire housebuilder Allison Homes has swapped out the traditional work Secret Santa to take part in Kids Out’s The Giving Tree initiative.

Kids Out is a charity dedicated to supporting some of the UK’s most disadvantaged and vulnerable children, by giving them positive and happy experiences. Each year they help bring joy to over 20,000 children, by providing day trips, fun experiences, toys and books to those who might otherwise have none.

The Giving Tree is the charity’s Christmas campaign which began as an alternative to the traditional office Secret Santa. Instead of buying gifts for colleagues, The Giving Tree encourages people to buy a Christmas toy for a disadvantaged child, who might not have any presents to open if not for the scheme. Organisations that take part receive a Giving Tree tag for every person who is participating, and each tag has the name of a child in refuge and the present that they would like for Christmas.

Allison Homes East and Allison Group employees collected their gifts under designated Christmas trees at their Peterborough head office, ready for them to be sent onto the organisation to distribute.

Allison Homes Group Tree

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The Giving Tree is a wonderful initiative that truly embraces the Christmas spirit. It was lovely to see everyone take part in such a such a good cause, we wish the organisation good luck in their fundraising efforts and hope all those who receive gifts enjoy them.”

To find out more about The Giving Tree, visit https://kidsout.org.uk/the-giving-tree/.

