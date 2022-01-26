A garden nest box for starlings EMN-220126-094405001

The online quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give garden birds a safe place to raise their chicks for the season.

The launch of the quiz is ahead of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, running from Friday to Sunday (January (28 to 30), which encourages people to count the birds seen in their gardens, from balconies or in local parks for one hour each day.

As part of Barratt Homes’ national partnership with the RSPB, each entrant of the quiz will also be given the chance to enter a prize draw, meaning they could win RSPB vouchers of up to £100.

Jan Ruston, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we know that home is where the heart is and that’s true for all types of residents, human or otherwise!

“We recognise that different people live in homes of all styles, shapes and sizes, and it’s the same for our feathered friends, so we want to celebrate this with our nature quiz and help to educate people about what birds they can attract into their garden.

“This kind of activity is just one of many that we undertake to do more for nature, not least our long-term partnership with the RSPB, so it’s great that we can get all generations involved in learning about their surroundings.”

Following the Big Garden Birdwatch is National Nestbox Week, which takes place between February 14 and 21. This annual awareness week is another opportunity for residents to consider the welfare of their garden birds, ensuring they have a suitable shelter and site for breeding.

Anyone wishing to take part in the five-star housebuilders’ digital bird quiz has until Monday February 28 to enter the prize draw.

To take part in the quiz, please visit birdhousequiz.co.uk/.