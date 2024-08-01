Lincolnshire housing association showcases stunning new three-bedroom home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Platform Home Ownership is urging Lincolnshire home seekers to enquire about the spacious new home style at its Laceby development.

Bishops Grange, situated in the popular village, comprises a stunning collection of three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes built by Allison Homes.

One of the contemporary new homes available at Bishops Grange is The Rothwell home style, a spacious three-bedroom semi-detached home ideal for a variety of home seekers and available for £84,000 for a 40 per cent share value.

This modern property enjoys stunning views of the Lincolnshire countryside, and opens up into a welcoming hallway, and an open-plan ground floor. To the front, the Rothwell boasts a large living area for entertaining guests, opposite a modern, fully-integrated kitchen-diner, with a downstairs bathroom and storage area completing the ground floor.

One of the home styles at Bishops Grange, Laceby

The home is fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking on the driveway and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Donna Gadd, Regional Sales Manager at Platform, said: “We’re very proud of the homes here at Bishops Grange. They’re situated in a fantastic location for a variety of home seekers, and all built to a phenomenal standard by our partner Allison Homes.

“The Rothwell house style in particular has been very well received by home seekers and we’re very excited to be able to shine a spotlight on this lovely three-bedroom semi-detached home.

“We strongly recommend Lincolnshire property seekers talk to our friendly sales team to discuss any queries they may have.”

Close to the picturesque Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Natural Beauty, Laceby is a lovely community in a peaceful corner of North East Lincolnshire, close to the coast.

Laceby is ideally situated on the A46, and is only 16 miles from the M180, which offers links to Hull, Scunthorpe, and Humberside. Grimsby is also home to Grimsby Town Station offering various links to places such as Liverpool, Lincoln, and Manchester.

Primary schools close by to Bishops Grange include Stanford Junior and Infant School which is just one mile away, and Laceby Acres Primary School which is just over three miles away. Grimsby and Market Rasen offer a range of secondary schools and higher education centres, such as Havelock Academy and De Aston School.

Prices start from £73,500 for a Shared Ownership home.* For further details on Bishops Grange, please visit: www.platformhomeownership.com/development/bishops-grange, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.