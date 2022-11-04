Lincolnshire optometrist educates MPs on Westminster Eye Health Day

Tushar Majithia, from Lunettes Opticians, speaking to Barry Gardiner MP.

Tushar Majithia, from Lunettes Opticians attended the awareness day to encourage MPs to back a nationwide programme for a more joined up approach to eye health.

Hosted by ‘The Eyes Have It’ partnership and Marsha De Cordova MP, the event aimed to drive support for a national plan on eyecare among policy makers in England and more joined-up eyecare services by educating them on the common issues facing patients.

During the awareness day, guests discussed the potential for optometry to support the NHS in helping with prevention, diagnosis and monitoring of eyecare services.

Tushar Majithia of Lunettes with Tori Griffiths of Roche.

Tushar said: “It is vital for the government to develop a national plan for eyecare to reduce delays in care and minimise avoidable sight loss.

“The plan would see primary care utilised more effectively, an expansion in the ophthalmology workforce to meet patient need, and more efficient patient pathways implemented to reduce backlogs in eye care.”

The event at Portcullis House, Westminster was attended by MPs including Will Quince, Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, David Davis, Dr Liam Fox, Barry Gardiner and Dawn Butler.

Tushar demonstrated the use of an Optos Optomap widefield scanner to demonstrate the potential for the use of technology widely available in optometry practices.

Tushar added: “It was an honour to attend this recognised awareness day alongside some of the leading figures in ophthalmology care.

“Together we will carry on championing the importance of good eyecare until changes are made nationally to improve patient outcomes.”