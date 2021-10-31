Lincolnshire Police report high volume of calls due to roads blocked by trees and flooding

Tree blocking A158 near Sausthorpe Church.

The 101 non-emergency line had a wait of more than 45 minutes when your reporter called to report trees down on the A158 at Sausthorpe and going west towards Candlesby.

The tree near Sausthorpe Church is expected to block the road all day, with traffic heading to the coast diverting to Spilsby via Hundleby to avoid other hazards on some of the side roads.

Other roads reported blocked by trees include Mareham Lane in Sleaford; Main Street, Greatford; St Paul's Street, Stamford; A1 Gonerby Moor, South Bound; Bowgate Gosberton; B1177, Dunsby; Northumberland Avenue, Stamford; London Road, Spalding; A5121 Witrham on the Hill; and A1175 Deeping St James.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "We are asking motorists to drive to the weather conditions after we have received a high volume of calls in relation to flooded roads, trees blocking roads and road traffic collisions.

"This morning has seen a heavy downpour of rain so please take care if you are out driving.".

For more updates follow Lincolnshire Police Control Room on Twitter.