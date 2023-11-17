Lincolnshire residents urged to remember the SCRAP code to help prevent fly-tipping

Residents are being reminded that they help tackling fly-tipping by adopting a more active role and referring to a simple code.

If you have recently had work carried out on your property or have enlisted someone to dispose of your waste, it is crucial to ensure that they are registered with the Environment Agency.

The warning comes after someone operating as an unlicenced waste carrier was fined more than £1,000 after they fly-tipped waste handed over to them by someone who had not carried out the necessary checks. In these situations, the householder engaging the removals person also faces prosecution too for not showing due diligence and caution.

North Kesteven environmental services officers are advising you should ask to see the waste carrier’s paper work and can check at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers. If a person is buying or collecting scrap metal, they also need the correct licences. See https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/business-services-support-licensing/licensing/business-licences-conditions/scrap-metal-dealer-licence

Waste was collected from Bestwood in Nottingham and was dumped 27.8 miles away in Stapleford.

The SCRAP code is as follow:

S USPECT all waste carriers; do not let them take your waste until they have proven themselves to be legitimate. A professional waste carrier should happily answer reasonable questions.

USPECT all waste carriers; do not let them take your waste until they have proven themselves to be legitimate. A professional waste carrier should happily answer reasonable questions. C HECK their waste carrier’s registration details, then verify them by searching the Environment Agency website or by calling 03708 506 506. Note down the registration number of the vehicle used to take your waste away.

HECK their waste carrier’s registration details, then verify them by searching the Environment Agency website or by calling 03708 506 506. Note down the registration number of the vehicle used to take your waste away. R EFUSE unexpected offers to have any rubbish taken away. If you do not trust that someone who you have spoken to will be disposing of waste legally, report their vehicle registration and name to the Environment Agency.

EFUSE unexpected offers to have any rubbish taken away. If you do not trust that someone who you have spoken to will be disposing of waste legally, report their vehicle registration and name to the Environment Agency. A SK what will happen to your rubbish and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of appropriately.

SK what will happen to your rubbish and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of appropriately. PAPERWORK should be obtained. Make sure you get a full receipt and waste transfer note for your waste removal. This should give a description of the waste and provide the waste carrier’s licence number and contact details.

NKDC says ensuring that carriers who take away your waste meet the SCRAP fly-tipping code will help contribute to the protection of the district, taking a stance against individuals who believe they can unlawfully dump waste.

The council, working together with partners across the countywide Environmental Crime Partnership, maintains a robust position against fly-tipping which includes investigation and prosecution wherever it is possible; most recently following the discovery of fly-tipped waste on Clay Lane, Stapleford in May 2023. As a result, Matthew John Wagner from Philip Road, Newark has been ordered to pay £1,126.50 after pleading guilty to operating an unlicensed waste removal service. The amount consists of a fine of £432, clean-up costs of £321.50, plus a contribution to legal costs of £200 and victim surcharge of £173.

The council says the waste was collected from Bestwood in Nottingham and was dumped 27.8 miles away in Stapleford, near Newark. The authority states that when picking up the waste, Wagner did not possess a waste carriers’ licence and had recently received a fixed penalty notice from the Environment Agency for a previous ‘no carrier licence’ offence.

Ayeisha Kirkham, chairman of the Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership, said: “Fly-tipping contributes to the destruction of natural spaces and puts wildlife at risk, alongside a range of further negative outcomes.”

“Adhering to the SCRAP fly-tipping code when disposing of waste can significantly contribute to making a positive difference. Households play a crucial element in preventing fly- tipping and the Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership appreciate those who remain watchful and responsibly dispose of waste correctly.”

If you observe incidents of fly-tipping across the district you can report it via the council’s website at n-kesteven.gov.uk/flytipping or via the Lincolnshire Police website.