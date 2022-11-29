Lincolnshire's healthy lifestyle service now offering e-cigarettes as a route to quit smoking

County-wide healthy lifestyle service One You Lincolnshire is now handing out e-cigarettes as a new offering in the effort get more people to quit smoking.

From this month, the healthy lifestyle service commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council will provide e-cigarettes as an additional Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) option, for over 18’s, on its 12-week ‘Be Smoke Free’ Programme.

Since One You Lincolnshire began in 2019, it has successfully helped over 7,500 people across the county to stop smoking,

A 2021 NHS review found people who used e-cigarettes to quit smoking, as well as having expert face-to-face support, can be up to twice as likely to succeed as people who used other nicotine replacement products, such as patches or gum.

According to One You, current research and guidance suggest e-cigs are 95 per cent less harmful than smoking cigarettes. The latest OHID review into vaping found ‘significantly lower exposure to harmful substances from vaping compared with smoking, as shown by biomarkers associated with the risk of cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.’

One You Lincolnshire Stop Smoking Lead, Theresa Shortland, says: “According to Public Health England, around 60 per cent of smokers want to quit, 10 per cent% of whom intend to do so within three months. Around 16 per cent of adult residents in Lincolnshire are estimated to be current smokers which means there could be as many as 59,000 smokers in Lincolnshire who want to give up.

“Currently, around half of all smokers in England try to quit unaided using willpower alone, despite this being the least effective method. This 12-week programme gives Lincolnshire residents the perfect opportunity to succeed in their quit.

“E-cigarettes are a fantastic aid for people over 18 to quit smoking. We support clients to gradually reduce their nicotine cravings, by supplying a free E-cigarette and E-liquids throughout the 12-week support programme with reducing nicotine strengths.”The e-liquids for the e-cigarette contain nicotine, which is the addictive substance in cigarettes. By reducing the nicotine strength/content in the e-liquids over the 12 weeks on the programme, the nicotine addiction can be reduced as can the smoker’s cravings, which if not managed can lead to relapse. Three nicotine strengths of e-liquid are available, in five different flavours to suit all client preferences. The e-cigarettes can be used in combination therapy with a nicotine patch to combat nicotine withdrawal.

In addition to e-cigarettes, One You Lincolnshire also offers other NRT products including gum, patches, lozenges, inhalators, mouth sprays and nasal sprays, or stop medication, Zyban. The free stop smoking support is available to Lincolnshire residents over the age of 12 years, with under 16’s needing parental consent. Appropriate Nicotine Replacement Therapy options will be provided depending on the age and preferences of the individual. E-cigarettes and some NRT products are for over 18's only.

“We always recommend nicotine replacement therapy instead of cold turkey,” continues Theresa.

“Whether it is patches, gum or lozenges, it provides you with a low level of nicotine, without the tar, carbon monoxide and other poisonous chemicals present in tobacco smoke and can help reduce unpleasant withdrawal effects, such as bad moods and cravings, which may occur when you stop smoking.”

The One You Lincolnshire program includes access to an on-line and telephone support service from a team of specialist Stop Smoking Practitioners. As part of the program, remote telephone appointments can be arranged weekly and bi-weekly for as little or as much support as needed, including evening appointments.