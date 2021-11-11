Lincolnshireschool children honour county’s fallen heroes

Toby, of Navenby School, reading out his winning poetry entry at the IBCC Remembrance Service. Photo: David Harrison EMN-211111-172433001

The event on Wednesday, November 10 saw 233 children join the IBCC learning team for the annual Children’s Service of Remembrance.

A further 840 pupils linked up to the service via the IBCC’s YouTube channel to allow for COVID safe distancing and meant that more children than ever could be involved in the annual event.

The schools designed and created wreaths as part of their Remembrance learning and also took part in a poetry competition with the winners reading their poems as part of the service.

The 2021 winners were Jess (aged 10) from Heighington Millfield Academy and Toby (also aged 10) from Navenby Church of England Primary School.

The children at the IBCC then placed poppies in the memorial walls, learning about those they are marking with the help of specially created biographies incorporating pictures of the fallen.

The IBCC has now, with the help of a team of 40 volunteers created over 2,800 biographies of men and women commemorated on the walls. This element of the project has taken five years so far.

To find out more about the project visit internationalbcc.co.uk

William Alvey School in Sleaford has been marking Remembrance andsupporting the Poppy Appeal in its own special way too.

Teacher Natalie Mason’s year six class have been making special felt poppies and selling them at £1 each alongside more traditional poppies for 50p each and Remembrance Day souvenirs at £1.

The pupils have been busy selling their creations in school and at the start and the end of the day.

The felt poppies are mounted on a small piece of card that bears the name of one of the children that attended the Alvey School and went on to fight and tragically fall in the First or Second World Wars.

William Alvey School year six pupils with their poppy appeal stall.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley added: “We held our own Remembrance service in school today (Thursday) and Martin Robins, a Teaching Assistant at our school and an RAF Reservist, took a group of our Scouts to the Remembrance Service on the Market Square with Father Philip Johnson.”