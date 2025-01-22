Live music from across the decades and disco in aid of good cause at iconic Boston venue

By David Seymour
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
There will be a chance to raise funds for a good cause while enjoying hits from across the decades at an event at Boston’s iconic Gliderdrome next month.

​Pete’s Charity Bash will take place at the Spayne Road venue on Saturday, February 8, from 7.15pm.

It will feature live music from the Lincoln-based band Stolen Fridays.

The troupe – who have hundreds of shows under their belt – will be playing a variety of music, from 1950s rock ‘n’ roll to modern chart hits. Expect songs by Simple Minds, Take That, Wham!, Justin Timberlake, ABBA, McFly, The Killers, Blondie, and many others.

Stolen Fridays performing at Boston's Christmas lights switch-on last year.Stolen Fridays performing at Boston's Christmas lights switch-on last year.
Further music entertainment will be provided on the night by Martin Topley and Kev Johnson in the form of Infinity Disco.

Proceeds from the event will go to Inspire-Lincs, which offers life-long learning for adults with learning disabilities, and is based in Old Leake, near Boston.

The event has been organised by Boston’s Pete Sharman. It is the third in a series of charity parties he has staged, with the first being held two years ago to mark his 75th birthday.

Of this year’s chosen cause, he said: “They really do an amazing job.”

And of what people can expect on the night, he said: “A really good party.”

“The dance floor is full from the start of the night, right through to the end,” he added.

Tickets (priced at £10) must be booked in advance. Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/petes-charity-bash

They are also available at a number of businesses, including: Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East, Boston; Phillip George Hairdressers, in Pen Street, Boston, and The Black Bull, in London Road, Kirton.

For more on Inspire-Lincs, visit the Inspire-Lincs website.

