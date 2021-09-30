LIVES First Responders EMN-210930-101616001

Due to the shortage of HGV drivers delivering fuel, there has been widespread panic-buying of fuel over the past fortnight.

And now it transpires that vital First Responders volunteering for LIVES, the Horncastle-based First Responder charity, have had to conserve fuel for their day jobs and were unable to respond to further emergencies over the weekend.

Gemma Shaw, Head of Fundraising & Communications at LIVES, said: “Our Emergency Responders who volunteer on LIVES rely on fuel to reach patients in urgent care.

“On Saturday, a LIVES Doctor was called to four separate emergencies across the county with a full tank of fuel in his car.

“Unfortunately, this doctor was unable to respond to any medical emergencies on Sunday due to the fact he had to reserve his fuel to get to work as an anaesthetist on Monday.”

LIVES are urging people to be considerate when filling up with fuel in their cars in the current situation with the HGV and fuel shortage.