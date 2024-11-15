Local Care Home Supports Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, relatives, members of the community and colleagues at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton have taken part in a fun filled special edition of the homes community coffee morning to raise money and awareness for Children in Need.

Taking place this year on Friday 15 November, Children in Need raises money to help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

The home put hosted a charming cake bake sale with a variety of home-made delights for our guests to enjoy during what would have been the homes weekly coffee morning.

Residents, visitors and staff at Chater Lodge were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they took part in the fundraising challenge.

residents, colleagues & community visitiors enjoying children in need

Maria Durant, Lead Activities Coordinator at Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “Taking part in Children in Need has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”