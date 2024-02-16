Local councils now also invited to apply for fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good causes, not-for-profit groups, and now local councils too are all invited to seek funding for community projects through an ongoing grant scheme.

The Sleaford REP Community Power Fund is £125,000 of grant money available up until 2025 to support community projects. The fund is delivered in partnership by Schroders Greencoat, owners of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant, and North Kesteven District Council which helps administer it.

Community projects that contribute to environmental sustainability, sport, wellbeing and education, in order to empower and foster community development are all eligible to apply, and are encouraged now to get their applications in.

Projects eligible for funding include – but are not limited to – enhancing green spaces, support for community groups, investments in community facilities and organising events or performances. The eligibility criteria for local councils differs slightly from other community groups. Local councils may only apply for capital projects and must provide 50% match funding.

The fund allocates £25,000 per year and grants up to £5,000 per application in a single year. Applications are reviewed quarterly by the Sleaford REP Community Fund panel, which is made up of representatives from the energy plant, North Kesteven District Council and the local community.

To qualify for funding, groups must be not-for-profit entities with a registered office located within five miles of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant and posses a constitution or governing document, as well as a bank or building society account.

The locations eligible to apply for funding are; Anwick, Asgarby and Howell, Ashby de la Launde, Aswarby and Swarby, Aunsby and Dembledy, Burton Pedwardine, Cranwell, Culverthorpe and Kelby, Dorrington, Ewerby and Evedon, Great Hale, Heckington, Helpringham, Kirkby la Thorpe, Leasingham and Roxholm, Little Hale, North Kyme, North Rauceby, Osbournby, Ruskington, Scredington, Silk Willoughby, Sleaford, South Kyme, South Rauceby, Swaton, Threekingham and Wilsford.

Applicants should submit their proposals before midnight on the second Wednesday of the month before the quarterly meetings – the next deadline therefore being Wednesday 10 April 2024.

Successful applicants will be notified within five working days following the panel’s decision.

For further details on the eligibility criteria for the fund, application procedures and the documentation needed please visit: https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/your-community/localism-your-community/community-funding