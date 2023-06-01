Local Trust shortlisted for three National Excellence Awards

An education trust which encompasses three Louth area schools has been nominated for three top awards.

Wellspring's executive team (l-r Dave Whitaker, Mark Wilson, Natalie Hardman, Josh Greaves and Mark Wood)

Wellspring Academy Trust, which operates 29 primary, secondary, special and alternative provision schools in Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire, including Lacey Gardens Junior Academy and Eastfield Infants and Nursery Academy in Louth, as well as Springwell Alternative Academy Mablethorpe and Horncastle Community Primary School, has been shortlisted for three awards at the Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) Excellence Awards.

These new awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievement in education in England, and the Trust has been nominated in the MAT of the Year, Executive Team of the Year, and CEO of the Year categories – with chief executive Mark Wilson up for the latter award.

The awards are judged by a panel of education experts, with the winners set to be announced at an awards ceremony and gala dinner on Thursday June 29, at The Tower Hotel, London.

Chief executive Mark Wilson (pictured second left) said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for three awards. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of everyone at Wellspring.

"We are proud of what we believe is an inclusive and supportive environment that enables our pupils to thrive, our workforce to progress and our communities to flourish.