Lorry fire blocks A15 at Leasingham

The A15 was blocked near Leasingham due to a lorry fire.

The road was closed between the B1209 Leasingham turn-off and the B1429 Cranwell turn-off at 3.19pm and fire crews from Sleaford were called to deal with the burning HGV.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that it resulted in light damage by fire to the rear of the lorry trailer and approximately three tonnes of cardboard.

Crews in breathing apparatus used a hose and drags to extinguish it.

- Later, fire crews from Donington, Grantham and Collingham were called at 3.44pm to The Clays, Brant Broughton to a field on fire.

Grassland, hedgerow and 20 wooden fence posts were badly burned.

The crews extinguished it using hoses, water backpacks and beaters.