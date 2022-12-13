Emergency services were called to a lorry on fire on the A52 at Wrangle this morning (Tuesday).

Lorry fire at Wrangle blocks A52.

Police were called just before 11.30am to reports of a lorry on fire at the Church End junction at Wrangle.

Three fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended the blazing lorry trailer said to contain scrap metal.

Advertisement

Residents in the area were advised by the fire service to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke plume and the road remained closed until around 5pm causing a major build up of traffic on the busy route between Boston and Skegness.

Advertisement