Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lorry fire blocks A52 at Wrangle

Emergency services were called to a lorry on fire on the A52 at Wrangle this morning (Tuesday).

By Andy Hubbert
6 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 6:59pm
Lorry fire at Wrangle blocks A52.
Lorry fire at Wrangle blocks A52.

Police were called just before 11.30am to reports of a lorry on fire at the Church End junction at Wrangle.

Three fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended the blazing lorry trailer said to contain scrap metal.

Residents in the area were advised by the fire service to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke plume and the road remained closed until around 5pm causing a major build up of traffic on the busy route between Boston and Skegness.

Most Popular

Police said there were not thought to be any injuries.

PoliceResidentsSkegness