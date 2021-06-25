Lorry tanker crash on B1188 near Digby: Amazing bird’s eye images of recovery operation underway

Surrounded by fields. The B1188 had to be closed for an hour or two yesterday afternoon (Thursday) to right an HGV tanker that had run off the road that morning. Photo: John Siddle EMN-210625-110136001

The incident was reported at around 9.10am when the HGV ran off the road and ended up on its side, partially in a ditch.

There was no spillage of the tanker’s contents and a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The driver was not injured in the single vehicle collision. The road was closed later in the afternoon, shortly after 4pm, for recovery.”

This was when local resident John Siddle swung into action with his drone to get a bird’s eye view of the recovery operation, involving a heavy duty tow truck to upright the lorry and drag it from the scene.

The recovery of the overturned lorry tanker begins, south of Digby on the B1188. Photo: John Siddle EMN-210625-110200001

John said: “All I know is the HGV went off the road this morning (yesterday). I took pictures at around 3pm when they were about to lift it out. No idea why it went off there, not the first, unlikely to be the last.”

An overhead shot of the tanker lorry that ended up in a roadside ditch near Digby. Photo: John Siddle EMN-210625-110148001