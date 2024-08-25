Louth ‘Dolphins’ Swimming 2024 ‘Sportsman’s Week Presentation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sportsman’s Week ran for 42years and was originally started in 1953 by the former Mayor Frank McDonald to mark the Queen’s Coronation that year.

It folded in its original form at the end of 1994, when unfortunately, there was no presentations or awards evening. To enter you had to live within a 10-mile radius of Louth and the events included were Short Tennis.22 Rifle shooting, Tennis, Bowls and Angling (all ages).

The event is in effect a second club camps and embraces Louth history of holding Sportsman’s Week events. So, this was the 68th event – 28 years organised by the club Sportsman’s Week 2024– Most Points Winners 8/u Boys Winner Sportsman’s Week Trophy Cup N/A 8/u Girls Winner Scunthorpe Builders Merchant Cup Annie Seagroatt 10/u Boys Winner Blackbourne Cup Brody Lentz 10/u Boys.

Runner up Cup Alfie Butt 10/u Girls Winner Harry Blackbourne Cup Helena Field 10/u Girls Runner up Louth Dolphin Trophy Shield Isabella Walter 9/10 Girls Winner Harry Blackbourne Cup Erin Meller 9/10 Girls Runner up Louth Dolphin Trophy Helena McLaughlin 12/u Boys Winner Tunnicliff Shield Freddie Price 12/u Boys Runner up Stephenson Cup Albert Haile 12/u Girls Winner Vera Blackbourne Cup Ava Mallows 12/u Girls Runner up Borough of Louth Shield Georgia Middleton 14/u Boys Winner Ian Munro Ferguson Cup Henry Mason Smith 14/u Boys.

Runner up Jack Hart Trophy Jacob Gifford 14/u Girls Winner Borough of Louth Cup Maisie Matthews 14/u Girls Runner up Sportsman’s Week Shield Suzie Burke 15/over Boys Winner La Ferte Bernard Cup Jake Adams 15/over Boys Runner up Louth Dolphin Shield Layton Annison-Snowden 15/over Girls Winner Louth Dolphin Gold Shield Olivia Anstey.

15/over Girls Runner up Tindale Trophy Shield Charlotte Bemrose Fastest Boy ‘Skins’ McIntyre Family Cup Jake Adams Fastest Girl ‘Skins’ McIntyre Family Cup Maisie Mathews Special Award The Captains Shield Alfie Butt 2024/25 Boys Captain Jake Adams 2024/25 Girls Captain Olivia Anstey 2024/25 Boys Vice Captain Olver Sealy 2024/25 Girls Vice Captain Charlotte Bemrose 2024/25 Boys Vice Captain Will Kite 2024/25 Girls Vice Captain Erin Ingham.

It was a Mmuch simplified event this year because of an enforced change in the clubs Summer break Opening introduction and thanks by Club Chair Bob Wells Announcer Club Director of Swimming Ian Roscoe Trophies Secretary Claire Annison-Snowden Awards were presented by the hard-working Squad Coaches.