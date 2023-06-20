Louth rated second most stylish place to live in Lincolnshire

Louth, Spilsby, and Woodhall Spa have been rated among the most stylish place to live in Lincolnshire, according to a new survey,

According to a new survey by online store Furniturebox, Stamford is the most stylish place to live in Lincolnshire in a list of the UK’s most stylish places.

In second place in Lincolnshire was Louth, Spilsby in third, and Woodhall Spa and Alford were fourth and fifth respectively.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Stamford

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county, and Stamford came seventh on the national list, which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.Countless movies and TV shows have been filmed in Stamford including the 2005 movie adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and the 2007 movie Elizabeth: The Golden Age with Cate Blanchett.It is known for its unique blend of history and Georgian architecture, and it was described by famous historian and novelist Sir Walter Scott as 'the finest stone town in England'.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Stamford is the most stylish place to live in Lincolnshire, narrowly beating Louth in second place and Spilsby in third.“Any of the Lincolnshire locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Lincolnshire's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

