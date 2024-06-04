Potholes are to finally be filled in major resurfacing works in Ingoldmells Road, Burgh le Marsh

Potholes are finally to be filled on a road in Burgh le Marsh used by travellers to the coast.

Lincolnshire County Council has announced major resurfacing works for Ingoldmells Road later this month.

Assistant director for Highways, Karen Cassar said: “It’s great news that we can action this programme of work for Ingoldmells Road.

“The end result will be a major improvement for those travelling on the route with the top section rebuilt and a new surface layer getting rid of potholes and other issues.”

The works will begin on Friday, June 21, with a scheduled end date of Friday, July 12, subject to suitable weather. Work times on site will be from 7.30qam to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works and diversions will be put in place.

Karen Cassar added: “As always, we will do our utmost to get the works completed as quickly as possible. The nature of the £550,000 scheme and the type of work means that we cannot leave the road open, even in part, so a closure is necessary to ensure the safety or road users and our crew.

“There will be some disruption, as there always is with major resurfacing work, but we will get through it as rapidly as we can to do what we can for traffic flow.

“I want to thank everyone effected by these works for their patience while we bring this improvement to Ingoldmells Road.”

DIVERSION ROUTE

The signed diversion route using like-for-like roads will be; Ingoldmells Road, A158, Middlemarsh Road, Everingtons Lane, Hides Lane and vice versa.