Man, 58, arrested  after ‘device’ found in Skegness street

A 200m cordon was put in place in Scarbrough Avenue on Tuesday morning and the street was evacuated as a precaution while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team essed the device.

Fire & Rescue were also on scene.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Skipworth said they were working closely with EOD to assess the device and to make sure it is safe.

Officers remained in the area to assist the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team and reassure residents.

Later that day it was confirmed there was no danger to the public and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A statement said: “The device has been assessed and there is no danger to the public.

““We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience.”