Emergency services attended the collision on Brookside at the junction with the B1188 at Scopwick at around 10am on Thursday morning
The road was closed by police outside the Royal Oak pub for around an hour, and the driver of the van, a man in his 40s, and the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, were taken to hospital by ambulance, with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Firefighters from Sleaford used zorb granules on a fuel spill and provided scene safety and first aid.