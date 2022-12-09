Register
Man and woman hurt in collision at Scopwick

The B1188 was closed at Scopwick for around an hour after two people were hurt in a two vehicle collision involving a Seat Ibiza and a van.

By Andy Hubbert
4 minutes ago
The road was closed at Scopwick.
Emergency services attended the collision on Brookside at the junction with the B1188 at Scopwick at around 10am on Thursday morning

The road was closed by police outside the Royal Oak pub for around an hour, and the driver of the van, a man in his 40s, and the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, were taken to hospital by ambulance, with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

Firefighters from Sleaford used zorb granules on a fuel spill and provided scene safety and first aid.