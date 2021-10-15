Man arrested after collision between car and ambulance in Ancaster

A man was arrested after being involved in a collision with an ambulance at Ancaster yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

By Andy Hubbert
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:56 am
Police news

Emergency services were called to the B6403 Ermine Street at Ancaster, just past Church Lane, after the collision was reported at around 5.35pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it involved a Ford Focus and an ambulance and occupants suffered minor injuries.

The ambulance contained a driver and passenger but was apparently on a training exercise and had no patients on board.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested for a traffic offence and was later released under investigation. Our investigations continue.”