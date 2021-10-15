Man arrested after collision between car and ambulance in Ancaster

Emergency services were called to the B6403 Ermine Street at Ancaster, just past Church Lane, after the collision was reported at around 5.35pm.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it involved a Ford Focus and an ambulance and occupants suffered minor injuries.
The ambulance contained a driver and passenger but was apparently on a training exercise and had no patients on board.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested for a traffic offence and was later released under investigation. Our investigations continue.”