Man arrested after multi-vehicle incident in Boston in which two cars collided - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

The incident took place at about 4am today (Thursday, May 2).

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said it was reported that a white Hyundai was followed by three vehicles – a red Mercedes, a silver Kia and a silver Land Rover – along Red Cap Lane and Horncastle Road.

The spokesman said the vehicles travelled southbound along John Adams Way and then pulled into the Texaco garage.

As part of the incident, a collision took place between the Kia and the Hyundai.

One male has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing, the spokesman said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, captured dashcam footage of it, were in the area at the time, or have any information about it, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of May 2, or by emailing [email protected], quoting the same incident number and date in the subject line.