Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Man arrested in connection with shed fire

A 52 year old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in an outbuilding in a village near Sleaford.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:39 BST
A man has been arrested and later bailed in connection with a shed fire in Helpringham.A man has been arrested and later bailed in connection with a shed fire in Helpringham.
A man has been arrested and later bailed in connection with a shed fire in Helpringham.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police told the Sleaford Standard that the incident related to a fire at an outbuilding near a property in Shepherd’s Lane, Helpringham.

They said officers were called to the address at 7.20pm on Sunday evening.

"A 52-year-old was later arrested in connection with the incident and has been subsequently bailed. Our investigations are ongoing.”

Most Popular

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said four fire crews from Sleaford, BIllingborough and Billinghay were called out at 7.14pm to extinguish a shed on fire at the address.

She stated: “The fire resulted in severe damage to the shed, two trees and slight damage to an adjacent shed.”