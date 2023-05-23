A 52 year old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in an outbuilding in a village near Sleaford.

A man has been arrested and later bailed in connection with a shed fire in Helpringham.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police told the Sleaford Standard that the incident related to a fire at an outbuilding near a property in Shepherd’s Lane, Helpringham.

They said officers were called to the address at 7.20pm on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A 52-year-old was later arrested in connection with the incident and has been subsequently bailed. Our investigations are ongoing.”

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said four fire crews from Sleaford, BIllingborough and Billinghay were called out at 7.14pm to extinguish a shed on fire at the address.