Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police.

As reported last month, Lincolnshire Police were called out to the Windsor Bank area at 11.35am on Monday, August 1, to reports of a body in the water.

Upon attending, police said that one of their officers, PC Birch, “jumped in and pulled the man out the water”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was reported to have had a head injury and was taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Police were unsure of his identity at the time, saying: “The man had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

"We are investigating the circumstances around this incident and our officers are in the area conducting house to house enquiries as the investigation continues.

"We are asking for the public’s help to identify this man who is a white male in his 30s or 40s with dark hair.”

However, today (Monday, September 5) police have confirmed that the man has died.

A force spokesperson said: "We have identified the man who was pulled out of the water at Windsor Bank, Boston on 1 August.

“Sadly, the 49-year-old man has died. His next of kin are aware.