Man dies after two vehicle crash on A52 between Grantham and Osbournby

According to Lincolnshire Police, the collision, between two vehicles, was reported at 2.49 pm yesterday (Thursday October 12), near the Haceby turn-off.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was among emergency services in attendance and the te road was closed in both directions until this morning.

Traffic was diverted to other local roads with the road blocked at Osbournby and at Ropsley.