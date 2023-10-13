Register
Man dies after two vehicle crash on A52 between Grantham and Osbournby

A man, aged in his 70s, has died following a collision on the A52 between Grantham and Osbournby.
Andy Hubbert
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST
A man in his 70s has died following a collision on the A52 near Haceby.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the collision, between two vehicles, was reported at 2.49 pm yesterday (Thursday October 12), near the Haceby turn-off.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was among emergency services in attendance and the te road was closed in both directions until this morning.

Traffic was diverted to other local roads with the road blocked at Osbournby and at Ropsley.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police can email [email protected] or call 01522 212316. You are asked to refer to Incident reference 280 of October 12.