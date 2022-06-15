Man dies at Kelsey rail crossing

A police spokesman said: “ British Transport Police were called to the line near North Kelsey at 9.12am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The man has not been named and it is not known if he was local to the area.
Station Road was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident and the train service was disrupted.