Man dies at Kelsey rail crossing

The Station Road crossing. Image by Google

A police spokesman said: “ British Transport Police were called to the line near North Kelsey at 9.12am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The man has not been named and it is not known if he was local to the area.