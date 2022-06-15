Man dies at Kelsey rail crossing

British Transport Police have confirmed a man in his 30s died following an incident near the North Kelsey railway crossing yesterday (Tuesday).

By Dianne Tuckett
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 1:27 pm
The Station Road crossing. Image by Google
A police spokesman said: “ British Transport Police were called to the line near North Kelsey at 9.12am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The man has not been named and it is not known if he was local to the area.

Station Road was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident and the train service was disrupted.

