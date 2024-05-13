Man dies in collision near Spilsby
Officers were called to the incident involving a car and motorcycle on Spilsby Road at Partney at around 7.35pm last night (Sunday).
Emergency services attended the scene where the man, who was the travelling on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead. Their family are aware.
Another man on the motorcycle was also injured but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future as investigators work to piece together what happened in the collision.
Lincolnshire Police have asked motorists to avoid the area with a closure in place at the junction of Granary Close.
A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, which involved a black BMW car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle or saw the vehicles before or after the incident.
“If you have any dashcam footage or any information that you think can help us, contact DS Perring on [email protected] quoting the incident number 401 of 12/05/24.”