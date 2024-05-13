Man dies in collision near Spilsby

Lincolnshire Police.

A ​36-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision on the A16 near Spilsby, Lincolnshire Police have said.

​Officers were called to the incident involving a car and motorcycle on Spilsby Road at Partney at around 7.35pm last night (Sunday).

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, who was the travelling on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead. Their family are aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another man on the motorcycle was also injured but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future as investigators work to piece together what happened in the collision.

Lincolnshire Police have asked motorists to avoid the area with a closure in place at the junction of Granary Close.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, which involved a black BMW car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle or saw the vehicles before or after the incident.