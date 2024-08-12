Man from Skegness reported missing during trip to Bangkok is found safe

British national Simon Robinson, 27, has gone missing in Thailand. (Photo: Sam Champ Facebook account)

A 27-year-old Skegness man, who sparked a search spanning 5,000 miles after being reported missing during trip to Thailand, has been found safe.

Simon Robinson was originally feared to have vanished in Bangkok with his distraught family believing he never boarded a plane back home.

However, his sister Sarah, who had launched an appeal on Facebook’s Missing People to find him, has now shared their relief he had called home on Thursday night to say he is OK.

In a post on Facebook, Sarah said Simon was "sorry for worrying everyone" adding: "Thank you to everyone who has shared and supported us."

According to the Bangkok Post, Facebook user Sam Champ posted in the Thailand Travel Advice TH Facebook page on August 3, saying:

"Hi guys. I need your help please‼️‼️ One of my dear friends has gone missing in Bangkok, he hasn’t been heard from since the 26th of July. He was supposed to board a flight that day and he didn’t show up. It was his 27th birthday on August 2 and everyone is growing very concerned.

"He has been reported as a missing person. I’ve attached a picture of him, his name is Simon Robinson and he’s from Lincolnshire. If anyone could share this post onward to anyone in Bangkok or Thailand I’d be so grateful."

Sarah Robinson Dale told The Sun newspaper: "Simon rang me and apologised. He's okay thank God.

"He didn't say [where he was]. I'm just so happy he is okay.

"I didn't ask if he was coming back. I was just so relieved to hear his voice."