Man in his 30s dies after Hagworthingham collision

Police appeal

Lincolnshire Police officers attended a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Meriva, Citroen C1, and motorbike at around 5.45pm on Wednesday August 25.

The driver of the Vauxhall, who not from the local area, died at the scene.

A female passenger travelling in the Citroen was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Next of kin are aware and we have specialist teams supporting the family at this time. No arrests have been made.