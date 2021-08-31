Man in his 30s dies after Hagworthingham collision

Lincolnshire Police officers attended a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Meriva, Citroen C1, and motorbike at around 5.45pm on Wednesday August 25.
The driver of the Vauxhall, who not from the local area, died at the scene.
A female passenger travelling in the Citroen was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Next of kin are aware and we have specialist teams supporting the family at this time. No arrests have been made.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to call us on 101, quoting incident 339 of August 25.”