Police were called to reports of an altercation involving two men at The Waterhole in Drummond Road at 10.20 on Saturday night.

Officers attended and found that one man had suffered some injuries to his face, which he received treatment for.

Forensic investigators attended the scene yesterday (Sunday) as part of routine enquiries.