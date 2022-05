If you have a non emergency to report to Lincolnshire Police dial 101.

Paul, 54, went missing around 4.30pm on May 2 after he was last seen in Skegness town centre.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Police has reported the good news that he had been found.

A statement reads: “We are pleased to say that Paul, who was reported missing from Skegness, has been found.