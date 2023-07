A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue provided critical care.

The incident happened on Chapel Road at around 1pm yesterday (Monday)

The injured man was the driver of a Volvo. No other vehicles were involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Skegness provided casualty care until the arrival of an ambulance. A statement in a tweet said the firefighters also made the vehicle safe using small tools.