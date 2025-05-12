Market Rasen & Louth reach Papa Johns final with win at Wolverhampton

Members of Rasen's squad in a happy mood after Saturday's win. Photo: MRLRFC.

​Market Rasen & Louth are into the Papa John’s Counties 1 Shield final after winning 23-18 at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

​The result means Rasen now march on to the final against West Leeds this Sunday (18th) at Doncaster Knights’ stadium, their opponents members of the Yorkshire Counties 1 League which will ensure a tough game

On Saturday, the hosts had the better start but it was Rasen who got the first try when a spell of pressure ended with Marius Berger going over, converted by Tommy Aldridge, who also then added a penalty for a 0-10 soon afterwards.

Rasen defended resolutely as Wolves began to get into the game but a scrum to the hosts on the Rasen five-metre line soon resulted in a drive over try, the conversion missed to give Rasen a 5-10 half-time lead.

Rasen then extended their lead early in thje second half as Aldridge converted a penalty from in front of the posts, then a knock on by Rasen from the restart gave Wolves a scrum from which they proceeded to mount relentless attacks and looked to be in for a certain try down the right wing but the ball was dropped at the last few metres.

The visitors were up against a seemingly impenetrable black defensive wall until a line break by powerful centre Harry Lightfoot made good metres and a pop pass over the heads of defenders into the very capable hands of winger Will Day saw him jink his way at full speed past the last two defenders to scoot in under the posts. The conversion took the lead back to 15 points.

Wolves were awarded a penalty straight from the restart, which was duly kicked for the three points, and within minutes they struck again as their left wing went over unopposed in the corner, though the conversion was missed and the gap was back to seven points.

Then the home side narrowed if further with another unconverted try to make things very nervy for Rasen.

But they responded with Aldridge kicking another penalty and kept the pressure on right until the end, Will Stephens scoring a try but it being disallowed due to having a foot in touch – it mattering little as Rasen held on for a momentous win to progress to the final.