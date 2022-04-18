Massive search after person reported in difficulty in mud near Boston

A massive search for a person reported in difficulty in mud at Hobhole Bank has concluded with no-one found.

Hobhole Pumping Station.

Lincolnshire Police, along with colleagues from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, conducted extensive searches around the pumping station yesterday (Sunday).

An appeal was issued for information about anyone who may be missing while the search was taking place.

The police drone team and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s water search team were employed, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Today (Monday), Lincolnshire Police issued the following statement: "We have found no sign of any member of the public experiencing difficulties in the mud/marsh area, or in distress."

While the search has now concluded, anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 416 of 17 April.