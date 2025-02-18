Men jailed after cannabis plants worth up to £463,000 found in storage unit in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Two men who admitted producing cannabis plants worth up to £463,000 at a storage unit near Boston town centre have been jailed for eight months each.

Ndue Marku, 32, and Redian Krutaj, 42, were caught hiding behind some of the growing equipment after police raided a property in Pen Street, Boston, on Monday, November 4.

Lincoln Crown Court was told 153 cannabis plants were found in a two-storey storage unit at the rear of the address.

Anwar Nashashibi, prosecuting, told the court: “This was a professional cannabis grow.

Lincoln Crown Court.

“It included three growing rooms, a living area with a fridge and cooking materials, and a seperate toilet.”

Mr Nashashibi said thermal sheets had been placed on the walls of the unit and sophisticated lights with adjustable heights had been fitted to acceletate the growth of the cannabis plants.

Fans and fliters had also been installed to reduce the smell of the cannabis grow, the court was told.

A police drugs expert estimated the value of the 153 cannabis plants seized at between £232,000 and £463,000.

Marku and Krutaj – two Albanian nationals – both gave no comment interviews to the police, but admitted a charge of producing cannabis – a class B drug – when they appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court the day after the arrest. The case was committed to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing.

Tom Heath, in mitigation, said both men had no previous convictions and admitted acting as garderners for the cannabis plants over a two-week period.

“They know custody is inevitable,” Mr Heath said.

Passing sentence on Thursday (February 6), Judge Simon Hirst said: “This was a particularly sophisticated cannabis grow.

“There were thermal linings on the walls and lights with adjustable heights to acceletate the growth. There were fans and filters to reduce the smell.”

Judge Hirst added: “This was an operation capable of producing significant quantities for commercial use.”