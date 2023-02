Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their help after a 36-year-old man who went missing from Friskney was found.

Have you seen Dennis? Call 101.

This morning the Force reported the man, called Dennis, was ‘safe and well’.

Concern grew after Dennis did not return after riding a pushbike in the Friskney area on Sunday.

Police appealed to anyone who may have seen him to contact them.

The latest statement reads: “We are pleased to report that Dennis has been found safe and well.