Mixed feelings for Skegness boss over top ten spot

By Mark Duffy
Published 6th May 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:44 BST
Skegness Town manager, Chris RawlinsonSkegness Town manager, Chris Rawlinson
Chris Rawlinson says he was ultimately pleased to have finished in a top ten spot with Skegness Town – but was equally disappointed their return wasn’t much better.

The Lilywhites have now recorded four top ten finishes in a row but couldn’t emulate their 2023/24 performance when they reached the play-offs.

And after a season ruled by inconsistency, Rawlinson was left ruing what might have been.

He said: “Another top ten finish is great for us but I feel we could have been so much better this year.

"When you look at it, Lincoln United, won the league, didn’t manage to beat us, while Bourne didn’t manage to beat us or score against us and Eastwood only scored three set play goals against us.

"It’s so frustrating that we haven’t fulfilled our potential, but lessons have been learned massively for next season.

"We’re going to work hard over the summer to get the right mix of experience and youth, as well as the right mix of locality and quality.

"We’ll aim to build some team spirit and togetherness and I’m sure we can give the hard-working people behind the scenes, as well as the fans who come week in, week out, a much better season.

"Our away form was really good but we need to be much beter at home.

"So the hard work starts now. We are looking forward to it with renewed enthusiasm and we’ll take it from there.”​

*The UCL Premier North play-offs concluded with Bourne Town being victorious in the final over Boston Town on Saturday.

Bourne had beaten AFC Mansfield 4-0 to progress to the final, while Boston had seen off Eastwood CFC who had been hotly tipped to seal promotion.

Monday’s final saw the two teams level at 1-1 after 120 minutes, before Bourne then prevailed 8-7 on penalties to earn promotion to step four.

