Mixed initial reaction to M&S Foodhall plans for Boston, with traffic levels a concern for some

​Multi-million pound plans to create an M&S Foodhall on the outskirts of Boston have attracted a mixed initial response.

Boston Borough Council is being asked to award planning permission for the construction of a new retail unit off the A52 Swineshead Road, at Wyberton Fen, one that would see the return of the Marks & Spencer name to the area years of absence.

The store would be based next to the proposed Aldi supermarket, and accessed via the same road that leads to McDonald’s.

While some have welcomed the proposals, others have raised concern.

An artist's impression of the proposed M&S Foodhall. Picture: Projekt Architects

As part of the planning application process, members of the public can have their say on the plans. The initial comments are something of a mixed bag.

One wrote: “At last – positive news for Boston. The loss of the town centre store has resulted in journeys away from Boston to find this supplier – hopefully this development will allow them to now shop locally and also attract additional customers.”

Another wrote they had no objections to M&S coming to Boston, just the proposed location.

“The Swineshead Road is traffic chaos daily and cannot take further increases in traffic heading towards Boston,” they said. “Hundreds of additional vehicles are being added to this road. The road network is inadequate to take another large development of this size, in this location. Chain Bridge cannot take any more traffic, and not forgetting the train crossing issue. There are far too many supermarkets in this area of town, and none north or east of Boston.”

The M&S Foodhall would be located past the proposed Aldi supermarket, off the A52 Swineshead Road. Picture: Google Street View

In its representation, Wyberton Parish Council said: “The councillors do not have any specific objections; however, they are concerned about the additional traffic that M&S will generate. In particular, some roads leading to Swineshead Road – especially West End Road – lack cycle lanes and require improved footpaths, with certain sections having no footpath at all.”

Speaking to The Standard, Coun Richard Austin – a member of Wyberton Parish Council, but also Boston Borough Council for the area – said it was ‘great’ that M&S is wanting to bring a store to the area, but also spoke of traffic concerns.

“The extra traffic congestion, it will bring, increases the demand and need to improve Boston’s road system,” he said. “It will also increase the need for a footpath and cycleway on the open part of West End Road Wyberton.”

The Standard approached M&S with the comments registered to date. By the time of writing, a reply had not been received.

Previously, William Smith, property director, said: “We’re reshaping M&S for growth and making sure we have the right stores in the right space to deliver the best possible shopping experience for customers. We have an opportunity to once again support the local community in Boston as well as our local suppliers by opening a brand-new M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs.”

M&S closed its clothing and food store in Market Place in 2019 as part of a ‘programme to reshape its UK store estate’. If approved, the new store is expected to open in autumn 2026, it says.