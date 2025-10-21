More than 300 sewage spillages in Boston area last year from heavy rain, new figures show

Logo. Image: Anglian Water.

More than 300 sewage spillages took place in the Boston area last year as a result of heavy rain, new figures have revealed.

Data shared with Boston Borough Council shows that 309 spillages took place from so-called ‘storm overflows’ in the borough during 2024.

These lasted for a combined duration of almost 2,400 hours.

Storm overflows release excess water from combined sewers (those that take both sewerage and rainwater) during heavy rain.

They are permitted by the Environment Agency to protect homes and businesses from flooding. The borough has 13 of them.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee on October 2, Emily Linsdell, regional engagement advisor at Anglian Water, described them as ‘legacy systems’.

“These were put in in the Victorian times and these days separate systems for foul and surface water are built,” she said.

She said challenges such as climate change and high levels of growth in the region ‘bring about and worsen’ storm overflow spillages; however, she also spoke of the work under way to tackle the issue.

Members were told Anglian Water is due to spend £1 billion across the region on storm overflow maintenance and improvements between 2025 and 2030.

Measures planned include removing surface water connections and building storm tanks (which can hold excess water during heavy rain).

The aim is to reduce spillages by 17 per cent by the end of that time period.

“We are investing more than ever to tackle storm overflows,” she said.